POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Roundtable: Rwanda's future
03:29
World
Roundtable: Rwanda's future
The scene of one of the worst genocides of our time to relative normality in just over twenty years -- Rwanda's renewal. But is it all it appears? Just over two decades ago Rwanda was crippled by genocide, a country reeling after the slaughter of up to a million people. Its infrastructure and economy broken. Now, with order and stability, the central Africa country is hailed as a model of transformation. But under the surface, discontent is beginning to bubble up. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
April 2, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?