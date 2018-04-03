BizTech Share

Money Talks: Zimbabwe battles cash shortage

Zimbabwe is desperately short of dollars due to its economic crisis. The central bank said earlier on August that the country would more than double its distribution of "bond notes", a domestic quasi-currency, to $500 million stoking fears of a slide towards the rampant money printing and hyperinflation of a decade ago. Sandra Gathmann reports from Harare.