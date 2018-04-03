BizTech Share

Roundtable: The Microfinance Model

Small loans designed to lift people out of poverty. Microfinancing was supposed to help the world's poorest. So why do so many people say it's just making things worse? It seems simple. Lend money to those wanting to build a business and help a struggling economy get on its feet. But the reality of microfinancing for some has been very different as people struggle with debt they can't pay back. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you.