Mission Accomplished?: Is Haiti destined to be poor forever
The UN peacekeeping mission in Haiti will come to an on Sunday. Many things have changed in Haiti in the 13 years the UN has been there, but what hasn't is the standard of living of most Haitians. In the last part of our week long series, our Latin America correspondent Anelise Borges reports on whether Haiti is destined to be poor forever. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
April 2, 2018
