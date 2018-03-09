BizTech Share

Money Talks: Uganda finds new ways to produce electricity

Big developed countries are not the only ones making a push towards renewable sources of energy. In Uganda, a sugar manufacturer has found a way to generate electricity from what has been until now a waste product. Sean Oseku reports from eastern Uganda. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world