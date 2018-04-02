Money Talks: Illegal shark fin supply booming in Hong Kong

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Hong Kong's shark fin soup has long been a controversial staple of the city's diet, and an industry that sustains thousands of livelihoods. But some people here say a vote scheduled at the United Nations on the welfare of the blue shark could threaten their businesses and 500 years of culture. Joel Flynn reports. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
April 2, 2018
