Money Talks: Democrat Doug Jones elected Alabama senator

The Democratic Party claimed an unexpected victory in Alabama on December 12th 2017. Doug Jones beat Republican Roy Moore to become the first Democrat that the state will send to the US Senate in 25 years. Despite being one of America's poorest states, Alabama's economy has been given a boost in recent years thanks to an increase in foreign direct investment. TRT World’s Editor-at-large Craig Copetas joins us from Paris.