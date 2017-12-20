POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Palestine’s capital?
19:01
World
Palestine’s capital?
After a week of rage, leaders from across the Muslim world gathered here in Istanbul to unite against US President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital. At an emergency summit of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, all 57 member states urged the world to recognise East Jerusalem as Palestine's capital. The status of the city is one of the most contested issues in the conflict. And Trump's announcement was seen as a huge blow to the peace process. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said the US could no longer be involved - calling for the UN to take over.
December 20, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?