The story of a Palestinian Girl in East Jerusalem | Strait Talk
03:28
World
Born and raised in occupation. That's the reality for many young Palestinians. Seventy percent of them are under the age of 30. And it's a life of constant struggle, from humiliating checkpoints, to the rough treatment by Israeli security forces. Strait Talk correspondent Courtney Kealy meets a Shaden Qous a 15 year old teenager in the Old City here in East Jerusalem who says she's found a way to channel her anger against the occupation.
December 19, 2017
