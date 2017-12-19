POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Roundtable: Trump & Jerusalem
02:39
World
Roundtable: Trump & Jerusalem
President Trump's decision to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel may have changed the dynamics of the Middle East more than anything else in a generation. Is it a recognition that what's been tried has failed and that it's time for something new? Jerusalem means so much to three great religions - Islam, Judaism and Christianity - so the symbolism of Trump's decision is enormous for billions of people. Is he simply playing to his supporters back home - or does he have the long game in mind? Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.
December 19, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?