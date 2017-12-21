World Share

Future of Jerusalem: Trump threatens to cut aid to UN members over Jerusalem vote

Donald Trump has threatened to cut aid to countries that vote against his decision to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. The UN General Assembly will hold an emergency session on Thursday to vote on a resolution that doesn't mention the US, but states any decision on Jerusalem should be withdrawn. It's the second American threat in as many days to members of the General Assembly. Frank Ucciardo has more from the UN in New York.