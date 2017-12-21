POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Future of Jerusalem: Trump threatens to cut aid to UN members over Jerusalem vote
01:34
World
Future of Jerusalem: Trump threatens to cut aid to UN members over Jerusalem vote
Donald Trump has threatened to cut aid to countries that vote against his decision to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. The UN General Assembly will hold an emergency session on Thursday to vote on a resolution that doesn't mention the US, but states any decision on Jerusalem should be withdrawn. It's the second American threat in as many days to members of the General Assembly. Frank Ucciardo has more from the UN in New York.
December 21, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?