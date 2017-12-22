POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
KRG on the brink
14:10
World
KRG on the brink
Cracks are beginning to appear in the Kurdish Regional Government in Northern Iraq. The offices of all the major parties have been attacked in Sulaymanyeh province and a number of people have been killed in a crackdown by security forces. Two opposition parties have quit the local government. And, as anger grows over austerity measures, unpaid wages and of course, the fallout from September's referendum, Iraq's central government says it could step in.
December 22, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?