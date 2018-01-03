POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Has Trump's decision to move the US embassy to Jerusalem killed the peace process? | Strait Talk
07:06
World
Has Trump's decision to move the US embassy to Jerusalem killed the peace process? | Strait Talk
Amira Hass is an Israeli journalist, and only Israeli who lives in the West Bank. She speaks on the ramifications of the US President's decision to move its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. Menachem Klein shares Amira Haas's views. He teaches at Bar-Ilan University in Ramat Gan just outside Tel Aviv and says despite the majority of Israelis supporting full sovereignty over Jerusalem, the biggest split in opinion is towards the peace process.
January 3, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?