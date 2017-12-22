BIZ-BIZ60-SOT-1730-22_TRT00KHY.mp4

BizTech Share

Bitcoin plunges below $13,000 Bitcoin's gravity-defying surge has ended, at least for now. The world's biggest crypto-currency fell by more than 20 percent, briefly trading below 13-thousand dollars per bitcoin. It hit a peak of 20-thousand dollars this month. Analysts say traders were taking profits ahead of the Christmas and New Year's holidays. Boeing in talks to buy Brazil's Embraer Boeing says it's in talks to take over Brazilian plane maker Embraer. The deal would need the approval of the Brazilian government, which has a so-called golden share in Embraer. Both Boeing and its European rival Airbus are trying to lure airlines that want smaller planes for their growing networks of short-haul flights. Papa John's founder steps down as CEO The founder and CEO of U-S pizza chain Papa John's has stepped down. The company didn't give a reason for John Schnatter's departure. Papa John's stock has fallen more than 30 percent since last December. Schnatter courted controversy after he said anti-racism protests during National Football League games were hurting sales. Chief Operating Officer Steve Ritchie will take over.