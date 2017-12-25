POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Gulf Rivalries: Rift between Gulf states present new challenges
There's been an increase in tension across the middle east during 2017. Even in the stable Gulf, states which share membership of the area's cooperation council, have fallen out. Beyond wars in Syria, Iraq and Yemen, there's a diplomatic rift as the region's two competing powers try and outmaneuvre each other. Our middle east Correspondent iolo ap Dafydd looks at the proxy war between Saudi Arabia and Iran, and how other countries have reacted
December 25, 2017
