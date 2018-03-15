POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Europe's Independence Movements: 20+ countries in Europe seeking autonomy
03:05
World
Europe's Independence Movements: 20+ countries in Europe seeking autonomy
Europe has been shaken by a new political crisis this year, with an independence battle in Spain threatening to tear the country apart. With Brexit already rattling the European Union, further unrest in a member state poses yet another headache for the troubled bloc. Sarah Morice has the story. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
March 15, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?