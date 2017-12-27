BizTech Share

Money Talks: China gains global influence in 2017

China is the world's second-largest economy and one of the fastest-growing markets in the world. As the US focuses on domestic issues, China is using its economic strength to assert itself in global politics. Here's a look at some of the most significant developments in 2017, that have tilted the balance of power between Washington and Beijing. New York University professor and the author of the book "What the US can learn from China", Ann Lee offers her analysis on Xi Jinping’s vision for China.