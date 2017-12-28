POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
New experiences and realities | A Year in the Arts | Showcase
In this segment of our 'Year in the Arts' Showcase Special, we take a look at how new realities like live streaming are shaping the way we experience the world of art and culture. 'Streaming', when if comes to how we consume culture, is a word that has become synonymous with all things entertainment. From TV shows to movies and listening to music to enjoying a live event, streaming is the way we're doing it.
December 28, 2017
