POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Iran Protests: At least 12 protesters killed in clashes
02:11
World
Iran Protests: At least 12 protesters killed in clashes
Officials have confirmed two protesters have died in Iran, during a third day of protests. Police have arrested some 200 people during protests in the capital, Tehran on Saturday.The government has threatened a crackdown, and blames outside forces for the unrest. These protests are the biggest since 2009 when mass demonstrations were held after a disputed presidential election. Christine Pirovolakis has the story.
January 1, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?