Russia’s outlawed opposition?
18:03
World
Russia’s outlawed opposition?
Alexey Navalny is one of Vladimir Putin's fiercest critics. And after announcing his own presidential bid on Christmas Eve, it wasn't sleigh bells, but alarm bells, that were ringing in the Putin camp. But within a week, the country's election commission blocked Navalny from running over a previous conviction for fraud. And the Supreme Court has upheld the ban. But that hasn't stopped Navalny. He's now calling for protests across Russia, and is urging the people to boycott the election in March. The Kremlin says he's acting illegally. So, is this just justice running its course, or is this a way of blocking his bid for power?
January 3, 2018
