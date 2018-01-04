BizTech Share

Money Talks: Bitcoin jumps from $1,000 to $20,000 in 2017

It has been slammed by top names in banking as a giant ponzi scheme. Yet, interest in cryptocurrencies has never been stronger. In fact the biggest of them, Bitcoin, hit an all-time high above $19,000 earlier December 2017. But the warnings are growing louder, over the risks of investing in something so volatile. So is it worth banking on bitcoin? Britt Clennett takes a look and Erik Voorhees, Founder of ShapeShift, brings his analysis.