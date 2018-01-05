BizTech Share

Money Talks: Revised EU market rules enter into force

It was a last-minute dash to the finish line, but the biggest overhaul of Europe's financial regulations in a decade is now in force. The new rules, known as MIFID 2, force banks and traders to provide regulators and investors, with clearer details of transactions worth trillions of dollars. Jack Parrock reports from Brussels and David Madden, Market Analyst at CMC Markets, joins us from London.