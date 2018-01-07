World Share

France's First Lady: Brigitte Macron popular for flouting protocol

The wife of French president Emmanuel Macron has sparked a sexism row by refusing to walk behind her husband during state visits. Brigitte Macron's decision to flout convention comes as the couple prepare for an official trip to China this week. As Sarah Morice reports, the so-called French first lady may be sending shock waves through diplomatic circles, but she's winning hearts at home.