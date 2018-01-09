POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Trouble for Trump, Israel’s infiltrators and End of Iranian unrest?
51:55
World
Trouble for Trump, Israel’s infiltrators and End of Iranian unrest?
A scathing new book has shaken the White House to its core. The US president dismisses it as a work of fiction, but could its revelations actually end his presidency? Meanwhile, Israel tells African refugees to go back home, or face time in jail. Could they end up being sent to their deaths? And the Iranian Revolutionary Guard says the unrest is over. Were the people really calling for a change in power?
January 9, 2018
