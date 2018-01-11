David Bowie: The Last Five Years | Music | Showcase

World Share

The word icon - often used to describe David Bowie - is one that barely fits a person whose talents were as wide-ranging as his. Although his personal and artistic life have been chronicled from every angle over his entire career, a new documentary is taking a look at one specific part of it. It's called 'Bowie: The Last Five Years', and is a testament to the artist's work ethic, even in the face of serious hardship.