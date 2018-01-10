POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: 200,000 Salvadoreans face deportation from US
09:20
BizTech
Money Talks: 200,000 Salvadoreans face deportation from US
The Trump administration's decision to eliminate residency permits for around 200,000 Salvadorean migrants has left them wondering about their future and that of their children. It would also cause far-reaching disruptions in the small, impoverished Central American country racked by gang violence. Maria Ramos reports and we are joined by Remi Piet, Senior Director at Americas Market Intelligence, from Miami and TRT World’s Editor-at-large Craig Copetas from Paris.
January 10, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?