North meets South, Iraqis forced home and End of Italy’s refugee crisis
52:00
World
Delegates from North and South Korea meet for the first time in more than two years. Could this be the breakthrough to bring peace? Meanwhile, Iraqi civilians are being forced out of refugee camps and back home. But are they being sent to their deaths? And we ask Italy's former foreign minister, Emma Bonino if her country’s response to its refugee crisis has been a success.
January 11, 2018
