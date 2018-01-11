Politics Share

Formula E: Motorsport's future?

The Formula E series heads to Marrakech at the weekend, with a new title sponsor announced this week. The move is further evidence of the rush to be part of the all-electric street racing series. Matt Gooderick is in London. To find out why this deal is so significant. We also talked with motorsport writer Maurice Hamilton for more. Beyond The Game is a five times a week show that tells you everything you need to know about your favourite sports. We’ll be at the biggest events bringing you exclusive features and the best interviews. It is your one stop shop for sport, Monday to Friday at 1630 GMT. Beyond The Game: http://trt.world/beyondthegame #FormulaE #FormulaERacing