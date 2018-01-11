POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: World Bank predicts 3.1% global growth in 2018
It has taken a decade but the World Bank says global economic growth will finally rise to levels last seen before the financial crisis of 2007. The development bank predicts an uptick in the world economy but as Philip Owaira reports, it may not last beyond 2020 and it will not be enough to reduce inequality. We are joined by Max Wolff, Chief Economist for Disruptive Technology Advisers, from New York and TRT World’s Editor-at-large Craig Copetas from Paris.
January 11, 2018
