Money Talks: Saudi government takes over Binladin Group

Media reports say the Saudi government is taking managerial control of the Saudi Binladin Group, Saudi Arabia's biggest construction firm. The government is also discussing the possibility of transferring some of the company's assets to the state. The chairman, Bakr Bin Laden and other family members are being detained over a corruption probe. The Saudi Binladin Group has debts of about $30 billion. For more, TRT World’s Editor-at-large Craig Copetas joins us from Paris.