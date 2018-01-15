POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: Saudi government takes over Binladin Group
06:26
BizTech
Money Talks: Saudi government takes over Binladin Group
Media reports say the Saudi government is taking managerial control of the Saudi Binladin Group, Saudi Arabia's biggest construction firm. The government is also discussing the possibility of transferring some of the company's assets to the state. The chairman, Bakr Bin Laden and other family members are being detained over a corruption probe. The Saudi Binladin Group has debts of about $30 billion. For more, TRT World’s Editor-at-large Craig Copetas joins us from Paris.
January 15, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?