26:10
Strait Talk: Turkey's war on narco-terrorism, and President Erdogan’s visit to France
Narco-terrorists in Turkey.We bring you a special report from the country's southeast where a crackdown is targeting a global drug network. Will 2018 be the year of Turkey's rapprochement with Europe? We break down President's Erdogan's visit to France to see if it could signal the start of a much needed thaw. We go to Bulgaria where the renovation of a mosque is being reciprocated with a church makeover here in Istanbul.
January 12, 2018
