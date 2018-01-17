POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: UK construction giant Carillion files for liquidation
British construction giant Carillion has filed for liquidation after months of uncertainty over its financial health. Despite a last-minute appeal, lenders rejected the company's request for money it said it needed to stay afloat. That decision puts hundreds of projects and thousands of jobs at risk. And as Laila Humairah reports, there are fears the fallout could affect other parts of the UK's economy. Neil Wilson, Senior Market Analyst at ETX Capital, brings his analysis.
January 17, 2018
