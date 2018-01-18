Sustainable fashion in Berlin | Fashion | Showcase

January 18, 2018
Germany's capital is hosting an event that could be described as the future of fashion. It combines two shows: The Green and Ethical Showroom and FashionTech - both aimed at discovering and promoting sustainable fashion. It's hoped the event will create a place not only for designers to display their products, but to also meet people who want to wear their clothes for more than just one season.
