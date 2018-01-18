POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Basaksehir’s Emmanuel Adebayor: Exclusive Interview – Part II
04:49
Politics
Basaksehir’s Emmanuel Adebayor: Exclusive Interview – Part II
The saying goes, you can choose your friends, but you can't choose your family. In Emmanuel Adebayor's case, his family made a huge impact on his life, but it wasn't always in a positive way. In Part two of our exclusive interview, Adebayor tells us the moments that have changed him as a man, and the moment he wanted to take his own life. Beyond The Game is a five times a week show that tells you everything you need to know about your favourite sports. We’ll be at the biggest events bringing you exclusive features and the best interviews. It is your one stop shop for sport, Monday to Friday at 1630 GMT. #Adebayor #EmmanuelAdebayor #Basaksehir
January 18, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?