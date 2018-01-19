BizTech Share

Money Talks: China's 2017 economic growth beats estimates

Rumours of a sharp Chinese economic slowdown appear to be have been greatly exaggerated. Despite high debt levels, pollution and a leader who wants to cool growth down, China's GDP accelerated for the first time in seven years in 2017. Its fourth quarter GDP reading also beat estimates. Analysts say the world's second biggest economy is adapting well to measures aimed at tackling deep structural problems. Laila Humairah reports and Qing Wang, Professor of Marketing & Innovation at Warwick Business School, joins us from Coventry in the UK.