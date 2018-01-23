POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Turkey's Border Mission: Afrin operation strains US-Turkish relations
02:30
World
Turkey's Border Mission: Afrin operation strains US-Turkish relations
A high level US delegation is in Ankara to talk about cooperation and the Turkish military operation in Syria's Afrin region. The operation has strained relations between the two nations. which has been rattled over the last few years by the US involvement in Syria. US officials argue that the reason for a Kurdish border force in northern Syria is to protect returning civilians and fight Daesh. Turkey, on the other hand, is concerned that US-supported groups are actually terrorists posing a grave national security risk right IN its backyard. Our Correspondent Ediz Tiyansan has this analysis of events from Washington.
January 23, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?