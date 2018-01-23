World Share

Turkey's Border Mission: Afrin operation strains US-Turkish relations

A high level US delegation is in Ankara to talk about cooperation and the Turkish military operation in Syria's Afrin region. The operation has strained relations between the two nations. which has been rattled over the last few years by the US involvement in Syria. US officials argue that the reason for a Kurdish border force in northern Syria is to protect returning civilians and fight Daesh. Turkey, on the other hand, is concerned that US-supported groups are actually terrorists posing a grave national security risk right IN its backyard. Our Correspondent Ediz Tiyansan has this analysis of events from Washington.