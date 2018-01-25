World Share

Is the US fighting a proxy war in Syria?

Turkish troops and the Free Syrian Army are continuing to advance on YPG positions in northern Syria, as Operation Olive Branch enters its fifth day. Is this the end of US led proxy wars? Peter Galbraith, a former US diplomat who advised the Kurds during negotiations on Iraq’s Constitution, joins us from Paris. In Washington DC, Mark Kimmitt, a retired Brigadier General who served as a US spokesman during the Iraq War. Also in Washington we have Christine Fair, a security studies professor at Georgetown University. And in the studio we have Meryem Atlas, the editorial director for Turkish newspaper Daily Sabah.