POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Larry Nassar Trial: USA Gymnastics doctor sentenced 175 years
02:18
World
Larry Nassar Trial: USA Gymnastics doctor sentenced 175 years
The former doctor of the US gymnastics team has been jailed for up to 175 years, after being found guilty of sexually abusing dozens of young female athletes. Many of Larry Nassar's victims had told the court how he had abused them, and in the sentencing, the judge dismissed his apology to them, saying he would "be in darkness the rest of his life". Our Correspondent Jon Brain reports from Washington.
January 25, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?