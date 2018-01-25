World Share

Injured Palestinian prisoner denied treatment in Israeli prison

Israa Jaabis, a Palestinian woman, requires urgent medical care that Israeli prison authorities have denied her over the past two years. Jaabis, 32, was arrested in October 2015 and is accused of setting up a car bomb 500 metres from a checkpoint in Occupied East Jerusalem. She requires eight surgeries, suffers from severe burns on her body, and depends on fellow prisoners for help.