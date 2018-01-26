POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
World leaders gather in Davos for World Economic Forum | Money Talks
05:33
BizTech
World leaders gather in Davos for World Economic Forum | Money Talks
Many of the most powerful decision makers, investors and billionaires are in the Swiss ski resort of Davos for the World Economic Forum. One of the issues on the table is the wide and growing pay gap between men and women. In a recent report, the Forum said the average pay for women in 2017 was $12,000, while men earned $21,000. But as Sara Firth reports, there's one, surprising, country that's bucking the trend. Analysis from TRT World’s Editor-at-large Craig Copetas.
January 26, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?