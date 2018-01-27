POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Haiti Earthquake: Haitians still recovering from 2010 quake
Haiti Earthquake: Haitians still recovering from 2010 quake
Haitian immigrants in the US say - they will resist attempts by President Donald Trump to deport them. Trump wants to change a policy that allows Haitians to temporarily live and work in the country. Tens of thousands of Haitians were protected from deportation - following a powerful earthquake that hit their country eight years ago. And as Philip Owira reports - their homeland is still trying to recover.
January 27, 2018
