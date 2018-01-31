POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Has Turkey's Operation Olive Branch affected its relationship with Germany?
Has Turkey's Operation Olive Branch affected its relationship with Germany?
Berlin announced it’s suspending plans to upgrade Ankara's German made tanks until the country forms a new coalition. The move comes after a public outcry over Turkey's Operation Olive Branch seems to have pressured the caretaker government to back out. So what does this mean for the future of Turkish-German relations? Our panel includes Zafer Mese, the Berlin general coordinator for SETA, a think tank focusing on Turkey; Magdalena Kirchner a fellow at the Istanbul Policy Center.
January 31, 2018
