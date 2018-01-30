Celebrities pay for fake followers on social media | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Justin Bieber has nearly 50,000,000 Twitter followers and Kim Kardashian has more than 100,000,000 on Instagram. But how many of those followers are real? As the New York Times reports, one US company is selling fake social media followers to those who want to boost their online popularity. The company is now being investigated. We are joined by Richard Jaroslovsky, Vice President of SmartNews and technology columnist for observer.com, from San Francisco.
January 30, 2018
