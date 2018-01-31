POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Questioning identity at the Mixer Gallery in Istanbul | Exhibitions | Showcase
03:11
World
Questioning identity at the Mixer Gallery in Istanbul | Exhibitions | Showcase
Two exhibitions in Istanbul are exploring questions of the self, identity, and the politics of a gaze in very different and very unique ways. The Animal Side explores those questions from a non-human perspective, while Are You Awake? takes a look at human subconsciousness. Showcases Miranda Atty visited the aptly name Mixer Gallery, where both shows are taking place.
January 31, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?