POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Eurozone growth at 10-year high in 2017 | Money Talks
08:04
BizTech
Eurozone growth at 10-year high in 2017 | Money Talks
Economic growth in the Eurozone accelerated to its fastest pace in 10 years in 2017. Latest figures show the region is firing on all cylinders as economic activity is picking up, even in countries most impacted by the global financial crisis of 2008. Mobin Nasir reports and Claus Vistesen, Chief Eurozone Economist at the economic research consultancy Pantheon Macroeconomics, joins us from London.
February 6, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?