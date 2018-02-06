Eurozone growth at 10-year high in 2017 | Money Talks

BizTech Share

Economic growth in the Eurozone accelerated to its fastest pace in 10 years in 2017. Latest figures show the region is firing on all cylinders as economic activity is picking up, even in countries most impacted by the global financial crisis of 2008. Mobin Nasir reports and Claus Vistesen, Chief Eurozone Economist at the economic research consultancy Pantheon Macroeconomics, joins us from London.