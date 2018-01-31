World Share

How the FSA backed by Turkey captured the strategic point of Mount Bursaya from the YPG

Strait Talk host Ali Mustafa joins TRT World correspondent Can Hasasu, who was with him on the Turkish side, during the assault on Bursaya Mountain. Mount Bursaya is located the highest point in the northeast corner of Afrin. It's part of the 900 kilometre long border between Turkey and Syria. A strategic location where the fighting was most concentrated between YPG and FSA backed by Turkey