The Trump Presidency: Congress releases memo accusing FBI of bias

We beign this hour in the US where the Congress has released a controversial memo which alleges the FBI abused its powers during the investigation into alleged collusion between Donald Trump's election campaign and Russia. The so-called "Nunes memo" says the agency used information supplied by someone who'd been paid by the Democratic Party, which was trying to get Hilary Clinton elected. President Trump says a lot of people should be ashamed of themselves. From Washington, our correspondent Jon Brain reports.