POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
The War in Syria: People forced from home struggle to find safety
01:43
World
The War in Syria: People forced from home struggle to find safety
Syria's Idlib province has seen an increase in regime air strikes - despite having been defined a 'de-escalation zone'. The bombings are part of an offensive by Bashar Al Assad's regime to overtake one of the last opposition enclaves in the country. The airstrikes are having a devastating impact on civilians who had already fled fighting in other parts of the country. TRT World's Anelise Borges reports.
February 7, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?