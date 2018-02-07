World Share

The War in Syria: People forced from home struggle to find safety

Syria's Idlib province has seen an increase in regime air strikes - despite having been defined a 'de-escalation zone'. The bombings are part of an offensive by Bashar Al Assad's regime to overtake one of the last opposition enclaves in the country. The airstrikes are having a devastating impact on civilians who had already fled fighting in other parts of the country. TRT World's Anelise Borges reports.