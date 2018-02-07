EU considers lifting economic sanctions on Zimbabwe | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
The European Union's foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini is expected to deliver a report on the transition in Zimbabwe to the European Parliament in Strasbourg. Zimbabwe's economy has been struggling with hyperinflation and high unemployment for more than a decade. But with a new administration in place, things might be changing as the EU considers lifting economic sanctions against the country. For more on this, Jack Parrock joins us from Brussels.
February 7, 2018
