World Share

Money Talks: Harry Potter turns 20

It's been 20 years since British author JK Rowling first introduced us to the boy wizard Harry Potter. That novel, at first, struggled to find a publisher. But it has become part of a global entertainment phenomenon worth billions of dollars. And with a little magic of our own, let's take a closer look. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world